Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 689 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $15,948.96.

On Friday, April 22nd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 325 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $11,745.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

