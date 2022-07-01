Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $13.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.