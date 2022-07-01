Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,301,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
