Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:RNP opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.