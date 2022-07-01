Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RNP opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.