Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.35.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

