Corning Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.