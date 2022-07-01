Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REXR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.