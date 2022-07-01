Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Lowered to $369.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $369.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.82.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $312.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.53.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 656.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.