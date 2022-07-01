Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
