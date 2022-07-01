Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.