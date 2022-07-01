TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average of $135.97.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

