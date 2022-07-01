Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.93.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.