BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 704 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $10,461.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,802.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.68 million, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

