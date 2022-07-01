BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 889 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $13,210.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,176.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Rice sold 749 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $10,882.97.

On Friday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $2,032.80.

On Monday, April 18th, Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00.

BLFS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.68 million, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

