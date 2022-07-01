Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 5,378 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 832,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.