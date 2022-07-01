Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. Paychex has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

