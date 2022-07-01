Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk Sells 1,802 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $20,668.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 832,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

