Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,521 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $17,445.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 832,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

