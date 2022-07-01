Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Jacob (Jake) Klein Buys 50,000 Shares

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Rating) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$134,700.00 ($93,541.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
About Evolution Mining (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.