Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Jacob (Jake) Klein Buys 50,000 Shares

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Rating) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$134,700.00 ($93,541.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

