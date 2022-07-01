Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Casey Penn Lindsay Sells 1,597 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,597 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $18,317.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MCW opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

