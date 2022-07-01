Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $11,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $11,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.