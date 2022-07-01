ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Buys 92,707 Shares of Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 92,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $410,692.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReneSola alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Shah Capital Management acquired 145,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Shah Capital Management acquired 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $468,595.60.

SOL opened at $4.75 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 2.27.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ReneSola by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ReneSola by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.