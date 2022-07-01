United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,740 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.