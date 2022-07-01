Concord Wealth Partners Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2,300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

