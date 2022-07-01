Concord Wealth Partners Sells 2,190 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

