Concord Wealth Partners Has $36,000 Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Shares of WFH stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.