Concord Wealth Partners Invests $36,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

