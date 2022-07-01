Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $31.75 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

