Concord Wealth Partners Has $48,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

