Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,054 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

