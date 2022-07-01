Concord Wealth Partners Sells 283 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $127.43.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

