Concord Wealth Partners Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $95.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

