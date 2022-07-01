Concord Wealth Partners Buys 392 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

