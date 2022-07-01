Concord Wealth Partners Has $63,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.