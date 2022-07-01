Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

