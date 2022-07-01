Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

