Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

