Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 420 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.