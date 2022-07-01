Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $785.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

