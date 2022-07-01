Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR opened at $147.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.