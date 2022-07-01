Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 38.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.