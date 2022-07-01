WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 111.9% in June

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

