Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.86. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 75,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

