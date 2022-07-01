Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Fangdd Network Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.