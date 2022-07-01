Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 658,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter valued at $8,188,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.