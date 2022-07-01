B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

STNG stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

