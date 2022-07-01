TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.
NYSE:TTE opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
