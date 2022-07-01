TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE:TTE opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

