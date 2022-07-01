Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Short Interest Down 64.7% in June

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:DSACW opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

