Barclays Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $210.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Shares of SUI opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.52.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

