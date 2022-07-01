Barclays Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $210.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.
Shares of SUI opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.52.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter.
About Sun Communities (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
