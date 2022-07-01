JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Neutral

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

