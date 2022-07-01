Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $219.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.00. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.